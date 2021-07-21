MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - From stylish décor to beautifully plated dishes, if you're looking for a high class dinning experience you'll find it at Vyne.
They started back in 2009 as a small café with in a local consignment shop, now you'll find them on Whitmore Road in a much larger location.
Known for their Mediterranean style food, from lamb chops to Chilean sea bass, you won't be disappointed.
Executive Chef Philip Polzella says they make it all from scratch, it's all hands on.
When you visit Vyne you can decided to enjoy the indoor atmosphere, or if you're more comfortable dine outdoors.
You can check out their full menu online and even make a reservation.
