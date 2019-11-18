EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A son charged with the murder of his father last month in East Windsor is scheduled to face a judge on Monday.
Gabriel Hesse, 40, of East Windsor, was taken into custody after the East Windsor Police Department executed a felony arrest warrant at his home over the weekend.
The arrest came after Gabriel Hesse's father, 73-year-old Halsey Hesse Jr., was found dead in his mobile home in October.
Police said Hesse Jr. was found with multiple stab wounds.
Hesse was taken into custody without incident. He was held on a $2,000,000 bond.
Hesse's court appearance was set to happen in Enfield Superior Court.
Connecticut State Police, the Connecticut State Police central district major crime unit, the Windsor Locks Police Department, and Connecticut Division ID Scientific Services assisted in the investigation.
(1) comment
He’s going to need a lawyr
