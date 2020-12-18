(WFSB) - The son of a Connecticut entrepreneur has passed away.
Ray Dalio made the announcement Friday night.
His son, 42, died as a result of a car crash on Thursday.
"My family and I are now mourning and processing this and would prefer to be incommunicado for the time being. We know that the terrible pain we are feeling has been and continues to be felt by so many others so our sympathies go out to them. May God be with you and may you cherish your blessings, especially at this time of year," Dalio said in a statement.
Further details surrounding the circumstances and the location of the crash weren't immediately available.
