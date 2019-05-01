(WFSB) - Mother's Day is less than two weeks away.
This year, experts are forecasting record spending for the holiday.
Sons and daughters are expected to splurge on jewelry, flowers and special outings.
The National Retail Federation said less people planned to celebrate Mother's Day this year compared to last year; however, they'll be dishing out about $2 billion more for it.
Even though less traditional gifts such as outings and gift cards are gaining popularity, flowers, greeting cards and jewelry are still the top sellers.
"Jewelry is something that every time you look at it, you remember what you got it for, what the occasion was," said Dina Unwin, graduate gemologist. "It brings a sense of love and appreciation from the person who gave it to you."
"They wake up and realize that Mother’s Day is on Sunday so they start calling Friday and Saturday," said Kim Notaro, owner, Kim's Flower Shop. "Although I have had a few orders in already."
The retail federation estimated that moms will get an average of $196 worth of gifts. That's up from $180 last year.
