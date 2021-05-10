BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers are now the Bridgeport Islanders.
The American Hockey League franchise announced its rebranding on Monday.
The words "Refresh, reboot, reborn" flashed across the screen in a promotional video posted to social media.
"(Re)Born out of the 20-year history of AHL hockey in the state’s largest city, the Bridgeport Islanders are officially here," the team said. "On the precipice of our 20th anniversary season, there has never been a better time to reboot the system and plant our flag as the official home of Connecticut hockey. We are strengthening our connection to our parent club, because when it comes down to it, We Are All Islanders.
The franchise called orange and blue color scheme a subtle nod to the NHL's New York Islanders, for which it is affiliated.
The team also posted its new website, weareallislanders.com.
