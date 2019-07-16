FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The estranged husband of a Connecticut woman who has been missing for nearly two months has hired additional help.
A source says Fotis Dulos hired Patrick McKenna, who is a private investigator known for working on high-profile cases like Casey Anthony and O.J. Simpson.
A comment from the Dulos legal team on Tuesday read “We will spare no effort or expense in defense of Mr. Dulos.”
Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis, face tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos of New Canaan.
Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24.
New Canaan police said they've received hundreds of tips and dozens of responses to requests for surveillance video in connection with the case.
The department's chief also predicted that more charges would be filed.
Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to contact New Canaan police at 203-594-3544.
Tips and info can also be emailed in to FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov.
The department also created a website dedicated to finding Jennifer Dulos. It can be found here.
(1) comment
Ain't gonna help. You're going to be in jail for a long, long time. Next time hire professionals to dispose of the evidence.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.