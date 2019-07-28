HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – On Sunday, police released the name of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Hartford Friday night.
The man has been identified as 41-year-old Alphonso Zaporta, of Windsor.
The incident unfolded Friday night when a Hartford Police Street Crimes Unit was on routine patrol and tried to stop a car in the area of Park Terrace, during a criminal investigation.
That's when police said the driver of the car fled from officers, heading toward the I-84 on-ramp from Capitol Avenue.
Police said the car came to a stop due to ongoing construction traffic, as well as a stop stick deployment.
That's when Hartford officers approached the car on foot.
A passenger exited the vehicle and surrendered to police, but the driver, Zaporta, did not comply.
Police said he got out of the car, violently attacked them, and gained control of an officer’s gun.
That's when the suspect was shot.
The Hartford officer who fired the shots was identified as Detective Zack Sherry, who has been on the force for 14 years. He is currently on paid administrative leave.
Police said a second firearm, which was reported stolen out of Springfield, MA, was found inside the vehicle.
“At one point the officer can be heard yelling that the driver had his weapon,” said Hartford Interim Police Chief Jason Thody when describing footage captured during the incident.
Officials confirmed body camera footage taken from three separate Hartford Police officers captured the incident.
They anticipate to release footage as early as Monday, July 29.
Police say they want to be as transparent as possible, even as the incident remains under investigation.
Hartford Police and Mayor Luke Bronin are asking that the body camera footage be released as quickly as possible.
“We want to get as much information out to the public as possible, and we appreciate today’s announcement that, following next-of-kin notifications, the State will now move expeditiously to release body camera footage and additional facts about the shooting as early as Monday," Bronin said in a statement.
Interim Police Chief Jason Thody says officers train to avoid using deadly force whenever possible, but sometimes circumstances leave officers with no other option.
“There’s witness statements, there’s evidence to be collected, forensic evidence, there’s a lot to the whole story. I’m comfortable saying what I’ve said so far, based on what I’ve seen,” said Chief Thody.
Det. Sherry has no sustained citizen complaints and no disciplinary history, Bronin said.
A source tells Eyewitness News that Alphonso Zaporta has a lengthy criminal record.
The investigation is in the hands of Connecticut State Police and the Tolland State’s Attorney’s office.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(5) comments
Jules... Yu can keep ya sarcasm to yaself.... Uck yu and the police!!! Yu seem like a white weirdo who lives in the woods anf watch childporn... With a smart mouth who can't fight to save ya life.uck off.
Thank yu Jesus for seeing and hearing ALL. Amen. Cause now and days their just giving anybody a badge. Cops are the biggest criminals EVER! And whoever decided to comment just to be a as*****.. Yu could go to He** right along with them secret society police. Cause anything done in secerty isn't apleasing in God's eyes. You Da** Devils
They killed my cousin... And beat the white man in Newton for doing the same thing. Why is that. Talk about a spiritual warfare.
Godswill30, maybe the Hartford police are just sick of thugs endangering their lives. Grab a cop's gun and you deserve to get aired out. White boy got lucky, I'd have aired him out if he reached for mine. Billions of people do just fine around police every single day. Break the law, resist, run, fight, whatever, you get what you deserve. If you believe in God, pray to him to put some smarts in your family's heads.
Thank you Hartford police for putting your lives on the line to keep honest people safe from this inner-city culture of primitive savages. The world doesn't need another Detroit or Baltimore. Glad to hear no officers were lost during this violent encounter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.