NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A source on the New Haven Board of Education has confirmed the school board is trying to terminate the superintendent.
The source confirmed to Eyewitness News on Thursday evening that the Board of Education met in an executive session meeting and came to a consensus to terminate Superintendent Carol Birks’ contract.
Birks started on the job in March of 2018.
She has about 3 years left on her contract.
The board expects to terminate her contract before the next school board meeting, which is set to take place on July 8.
Shortly after starting her new position, Birks sent out over 1,000 layoff notices to part-time employees in September of 2018, which was met with backlash.
On Monday, there was a Board of Education meeting to discuss a controversial cost cutting program, which would have forced 53 New Haven teachers to accept forced reassignments.
The board, teachers, and parents were against the plan constructed by Birks, and ultimately voted it down.
The source said the Board of Education plans to have their attorney contact Birks to work out an exit plan.
Channel 3 reached out to Birks for a comment, but our calls have not been returned.
