FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- There were new developments in the case of a missing New Canaan mom of five on Wednesday.
According to sources, the legal team for her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, is now asking the court to grant access to Jennifer Dulos’ medical records.
A new motion requests copies of Jennifer’s lab work, treatment and other tests.
In the motion, Attorney Norm Pattis says he needs the medical information as he prepares his defense that Jennifer Dulos may have had a "reason" to disappear.
Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis have pleaded "not guilty" to charges of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.
Jennifer Dulos has not been seen since May 24.
