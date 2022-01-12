CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - As COVID cases continue to surge in Connecticut, experts are stressing the importance of wearing a mask.
In an ever-changing world plagued by a pandemic, it may feel like rules and guidelines are always evolving.
Maria La Rosa said, “I would, at this point, you just have to go with the flow and go with it and if they tell you to wear this, I’ll wear it, they tell us to wear something else I’ll wear it.”
Now, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is considering a change to their mask guidelines.
Sources say the CDC may recommend that people wear N95, KN95 and surgical masks instead of cloth masks.
La Rosa says she’ll follow the guidelines of health experts, although she does find cloth masks more comfortable.
“I guess if I have to wear one, they’re saying this is better, but I prefer the cloth but supposedly they’re not as good. They’re a little bit more comfortable than this,” said La Rosa.
Yale Professor Dr. Naftali Kaminski explained that the type of mask you wear is especially important during this omicron surge. “The omicron is more infective, and it is airborne and that’s why you need to reduce the opportunities for you to share air with others and increase to increase the filtration.”
He said KN95s and N95s filter out 95% of particles in the air, but surgical masks are also effective.
“If two people wear surgical masks and one of them is infected, they can still be next to each other a half-hour or an hour and still feel safe. Whereas if two people wear cloth masks and one of them is infected, probably 20 minutes or 15 minutes will get you infected,” said Kaminski.
Surgical, KN95 and N95 masks have sometimes been hard to find.
We went to several pharmacies tonight, most were sold out, but we were able to find some stocked shelves.
If you’re having trouble finding masks at your local pharmacy, you can always order online.
We’ve found several options on websites like walmart.com and amazon.
You can also try home improvement stores like Home Depot and Lowes.
