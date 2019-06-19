HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police have received over 800 tips and 80 surveillance videos, but still no sign of Jennifer Farber Dulos.
It’s been 26 days since the 50-year-old New Canaan mother was last seen, and police continue to actively search spots for clues leading them to answers about her disappearance.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
On Wednesday, New Canaan police said state troopers continue to search the MIRA (Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority) trash plant in Hartford, for evidence related to the disappearance of Jennifer.
They said as many as 25 to 30 investigators are working the case on a daily basis, however they’ve been tight-lipped about what they’ve found, if anything.
Sources say police are looking for her remains.
Jennifer Dulos went missing on May 24.
New Canaan police said it appears there was a brutal attack inside her home.
Jennifer’s estranged husband Fotis Dulos was released one week ago from police custody.
He faces tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges alongside girlfriend Michelle Troconis.
An arrest warrant for Fotis Dulos and Troconis, detailed how the couple allegedly dumped trash bags in more than 30 dumpsters throughout Hartford.
Those bags were picked up and brought to the MIRA trash facility.
Police said they found a kitchen sponge and Jennifer's blood in a dumpster.
A source close to the investigation says state police expect to end their search at the Hartford trash plant this week.
The search has spanned from New Canaan, to Pound Ridge, NY, to Farmington, Hartford and Avon.
When she went missing, Fotis and Jennifer had been in the middle of a bitter divorce and custody battle.
The attorney representing Fotis Dulos, Norm Pattis, said his client and Troconis both have alibis for the day Jennifer went missing.
In court last week, the state said Fotis' DNA was found mixed with Jennifer's blood on the kitchen sink of her New Canaan home.
Pattis said his team is building their own case.
Last week, Fotis Dulos' attorneys filed a motion for his seized property to be returned, specifically a Ford Raptor truck, a Chevrolet Suburban, a Cherokee, a server, Mac book Pro 15 inch computer, other computers, two iPhones, hard drive, two external hard drives, and personal papers.
Documents say “The property is not contraband, the defendant needs access to it for practical reasons and in order to mount his defense, due to the exculpatory information available from the seized property, the defendant would stipulate to the use of secondary evidence in this case.”
Jennifer Dulos added to National Missing and Unidentified Persons System
Now, nearly one month since her disappearance, the 50-year-old mother of five has been added to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS).
“NamUS was developed by the National Institute of Justice to be the national repository for missing, unidentified for unclaimed persons,” said Todd Matthews, of NamUS.
Now that she’s been added to the database, Matthews said this can assist law enforcement in its searches.
“So what we do is provide forensic resources for dental records, DNA, fingerprints, we have an analytical unit and a victims services unit,” Matthews said.
Dulos is one of more than 200 Connecticut residents currently listed.
There are more than 16,000 people listed as missing in the entire country on the Clearing House and Resource Center’s website.
“Usually we hear from law enforcement or the families and just because you’re going into NamUS, it doesn’t mean a missing person is deceased. We want to do everything we can to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” Matthews said.
For more information on NamUS, click here.
Anyone with information about Jennifer Dulos' disappearance is asked to contact New Canaan police at 203-594-3544.
Police also created a website about the case, which can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.