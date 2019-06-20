HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As police continue to follow up on tips in the case of missing mom Jennifer Dulos, the weeks long search at a Hartford trash plant is winding down.
Police have received over 800 tips and 80 surveillance videos, but there's still no sign of the 50-year-old New Canaan mother.
She was reported missing 27 days ago, and police have been actively searching numerous spots for clues leading them to answers about her disappearance.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
New Canaan police said state troopers continued to search the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority, or MIRA, trash plant in Hartford this week, for evidence related to the disappearance of Jennifer.
“It would be irresponsible to try to predict when that portion of the investigation will be complete," said Brian Foley, commissioner's assistant, DESPP. "There are still a lot of unknowns. But I can tell you this, in the most horrible environment,The Connecticut State police major crimes detectives have been incredibly meticulous and dedicated. They cannot be too careful.”
Police said as many as 25 to 30 investigators are working the case on a daily basis, however they’ve been tight-lipped about what they’ve found, if anything.
However, sources said the search at the trash plant is expected to wrap up by the end of the week.
Sources also say police have been looking for her remains.
Jennifer Dulos went missing on May 24.
New Canaan police said it appears there was a brutal attack inside her home.
Jennifer’s estranged husband Fotis Dulos was released one week ago from police custody.
He faces tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges alongside girlfriend Michelle Troconis.
An arrest warrant for Fotis Dulos and Troconis, detailed how the couple allegedly dumped trash bags in more than 30 dumpsters along a 4 mile stretch throughout Hartford.
Those bags were picked up and brought to the MIRA trash facility.
Police said they found a kitchen sponge and Jennifer's blood in a dumpster.
A source close to the investigation says state police expect to end their search at the Hartford trash plant this week.
The search has spanned from New Canaan, to Pound Ridge, NY, to Farmington, Hartford and Avon.
When she went missing, Fotis Dulos and Jennifer Dulos had been in the middle of a bitter divorce and custody battle.
The attorney representing Fotis Dulos, Norm Pattis, said his client and Troconis both have alibis for the day Jennifer went missing.
In court last week, the state said Fotis Dulos' DNA was found mixed with Jennifer Dulos' blood on the kitchen sink of her New Canaan home.
Pattis said his team is building their own case.
Last week, Fotis Dulos' attorneys filed a motion for his seized property to be returned, specifically a Ford Raptor truck, a Chevrolet Suburban, a Cherokee, a server, Mac book Pro 15 inch computer, other computers, two iPhones, hard drive, two external hard drives, and personal papers.
Documents say “The property is not contraband, the defendant needs access to it for practical reasons and in order to mount his defense, due to the exculpatory information available from the seized property, the defendant would stipulate to the use of secondary evidence in this case.”
Anyone with information about Jennifer Dulos' disappearance is asked to contact New Canaan police at 203-594-3544.
Police also created a website about the case, which can be found here.
