MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Two people are dead after a stabbing in Montville, and an 18-year-old suspect is in custody.
Police responded to Morgan Street just after 4:45 a.m. on Monday after receiving a report that two people, who were in their 70s, were dead.
State police held a brief news conference late Monday morning, saying autopsies on the victims are scheduled for Tuesday.
"There is a suspect in custody, but the charges are pending further investigation," troopers said.
On Monday afternoon, multiple sources told Eyewitness News the suspect is 18-year-old Marcus Fisher, who lived at the home with his grandparents.
Sources said he was at the home when police arrived.
State police called the case an isolated incident and said there was no danger to the public.
The identities of everyone involved have not been released yet by police.
All day Monday, detectives shut down Morgan Street as they gathered evidence in the stabbing deaths.
Sources said Fisher is expected in court on Tuesday.
