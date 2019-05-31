NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) -- Police and search crews returned to a park in New Canaan where a missing mother’s car was found one week ago.
They said on Friday they are handing out flyers seeking information regarding the disappearance of 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos.
The mother of five was reported missing last Friday.
Her 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban was found on Lapham Road near Waveny Park that day.
On Thursday, law enforcement sources close to the investigation said they are treating this case as a homicide.
Sources say blood was found during the search for Dulos, but no additional details have been provided.
New Canaan police have received assistance from CT State Police as well as New York State Police.
As crews continue to search, police said a criminal investigation is being conducted concurrently to determine if she was the victim of foul play or intentional harm.
On Thursday, the search expanded to a home in Pound Ridge, NY.
Before living in New Canaan, Jennifer Dulos and her family lived in Farmington.
She had recently moved to Fairfield County while going through a divorce with her estranged husband Fotis Dulos.
He’s a developer who builds luxury homes and owns a building company called the Fore Group.
They are parents to five children, all under the age of 13, including two sets of twins.
The divorce has been going on for about two years.
According to documents available at the Court's Law Library in New Britain, there was supposed to be a hearing on Wednesday, but that was postponed.
There are almost 500 court filings tied to their divorce.
Court paper work shows Jennifer moved to get away from her husband.
Paperwork also shows Jennifer accused Fotis of threatening to kidnap the children and take them to Greece.
He denies the accusation, and in a letter filed earlier this week, he claims the children are under armed guard in their maternal grandmother’s apartment in New York City.
Family and friends said they aren’t giving up hope, and held a private vigil on Thursday evening, praying for Jennifer’s safe return.
A statement issued by the family and friends of Dulos said "Those who know Jennifer know her to be a devoted mother; an extremely thoughtful, reliable, and organized woman; and attest that she would never, ever, disappear when she is responsible for the lives of five loving and energetic children. Jennifer is gentle, kind, intelligent, and funny, and above all she prioritizes the health and happiness of her children. She and the children have been embraced by the New Canaan Country School community, where they have made good friends and are active in athletics and arts."
Anyone who may have had contact with her or has any information should contact police at 203-594-3544.
