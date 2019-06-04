NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - As the search for a New Canaan mother entered its 11th day, investigators are seeking the public's help.

Police have been searching areas in Hartford, Farmington and New Canaan.

On Tuesday, police were seen at a trash plant on Maxim Road in Hartford.

Sources say it's connected to the search for Dulos and that they're searching for her remains.

For hours on Tuesday, crews were seen rummaging through large piles of trash, looking for evidence.

K9s were also brought in to help in the search, which could take days.

The city says trash is brought to that plant, which is a trash to energy landfill.

Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, faced a judge on Monday for the first time in connection with the case.

Both were arrested over the weekend.

On Monday, Troconis posted her $500,000 bond.

Fotis is still locked up.

Sources continue to tell Ch. 3 that investigators are treating the case as a homicide.

Court documents released Monday outline what police believe was a cover up.

Detectives also said they are now looking for surveillance footage or tips regarding what happened to Jennifer Dulos.

"This investigation has established a timeline of when Jennifer went missing, and as part of this timeline, we seek video surveillance from homes or businesses that have cameras, which capture vehicular activity on roadways," said Chief Leon Krolikowski, New Canaan police. "If you have a surveillance video system at your residence or business, and it captures vehicular activity, we request that you save the video from Wednesday, May 22, 2019, to Saturday, May 25, 2019, and to please e-mail kelly.coughlin@newcanaanct.gov with your contact information and address. Please do not send any video content."

Another new development in the case on Tuesday was that Jennifer Dulos’ mother is seeking custody of the five Dulos children.

According to court documents, the request was made Monday, the same day a judge in the Dulos divorce proceedings ordered that Fotis Dulos have no contact with the children.

Documents filed by an attorney representing the children, Fotis Dulos attempted the contact the kids on May 26.

The attorney said the attempt violated a court order.

The children have been staying with their grandmother and a caregiver in New York City since their mother's disappearance.

Investigators have described Fotis and Troconis as being uncooperative in the search for Jennifer Dulos.

Jennifer Dulos' home in New Canaan became a crime scene after she was reported missing on May 24. That's where police said they found large amounts of evidence and blood.

Documents also revealed that Fotis Dulos and Troconis were allegedly seen via surveillance footage that same day in Hartford, at more than a dozen spots throwing away trash bags that contained blood.

Surveillance video shows a man matching Fotis Dulos' description stopping at more than 30 locations in the capital city, including a 4 mile stretch of Albany Avenue. The man was seen putting trash bags into dumpsters.

Detectives said they recovered trash bags from the dumpsters. They found a kitchen sponge, clothing and other items with Jennifer Dulos' blood.

Two altered Connecticut license plates registered to Fotis Dulos were thrown into a storm drain, according to the documents.

Late Monday, investigators asked for surveillance video from homes or businesses in Hartford that recorded any suspicious activity.

Police are asking people to save video of the roadways from Wednesday May 22 to Saturday May 25.

"People have to help law enforcement answer every single question surrounding this case as to what happened to this missing mother," said retired Connecticut State Police Lt. Paul Vance, WFSB analyst.

