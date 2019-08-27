GROTON, CT (WFSB) – An Air Force C-32 blue and white 757 landed at Groton-New London Airport Tuesday afternoon.
Several knowledgeable sources said the Secretary of Defense was paying a visit to submarine builder, Electric Boat.
Members of Connecticut’s Congressional Delegation may have also met with Dr. Mark T. Esper in Groton.
His visit was short as he left the state a few hours after the plane landed.
