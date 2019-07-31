HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - New details have emerged in the case of a missing mother of five from New Canaan.
Sources released new information to Eyewitness News about evidence found during a search in Hartford connected to the May 24 disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.
Sources close to the investigation told Eyewitness News that a Vineyard Vines t-shirt stained with Dulos’ blood was found during a search of the trash containers on Albany Avenue.
Investigators say that shirt may be the one that Dulos was wearing on the day she disappeared.
Eyewitness News reached out to New Canaan police for more specifics on what other evidence may have been found, but were told they are not commenting.
New Canaan police said there are currently no active searches for Dulos.
Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis are charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.
Prosecutors say Fotis and Troconis disposed of the garbage bags in Hartford that contained the items with Jennifer’s blood on them. Both pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James Rovella said investigators are confident Fotis Dulos and Troconis were in Hartford on May 24 disposing of garbage along a four mile stretch of Albany Avenue.
The disappearance of Jennifer Duos has made national and international headlines.
She has been added to the National Missing and Unidentified Missing Persons System.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Canaan Police’s tip line, 203-594-3544, or email FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously here.
