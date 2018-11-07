HARTFORD, CT, (WFSB) - Republican Bob Stefanowski conceded to Democrat Ned Lamont on Wednesday morning following what was once a race that was too close to call.
Sources inside the Lamont campaign confirmed to Channel 3 that Stefanowski called Lamont to concede and congratulate him.
Stefanowski later made it official on WPLR's Chaz & AJ in the Morning radio show.
He also released a statement.
A few moments ago, I called Ned Lamont to concede the race for governor and congratulate him on a hard-fought victory. I wish both Ned and the state of Connecticut success over these next four years.
While this is not the result we would have hoped for, I am glad that we were able to draw so much attention to the tax burden in this state. Think about it – at the beginning of this race, we were laser-focused on cutting taxes, while other candidates were talking about raising taxes. We were able to mold the discussion in such a way that the other candidates slowly began to come around to the same conclusion to varying degrees.
I am hopeful that by relentlessly focusing on that issue we’ve started the conversation on how we can start to bring the tax burden on Connecticut families down.
Words cannot express how humbled and honored I am at the tremendous support we received from people all across Connecticut during this campaign.
This road hasn’t been easy on any of us, but I want to thank my incredible wife Amy and my 3 beautiful girls for taking this journey with me – for having my back throughout this campaign - for putting up with the late nights and the nasty ads - and for encouraging me when I questioned whether we were doing the right thing.
I also want to thank to thank our army of tireless supporters who donated, put in countless hours on the phones, knocked doors, and helped to get out the vote.
I will be forever grateful for the love and support this state has shown me, my family and this campaign over the last year.
I have learned a lot over the course of this campaign, but the biggest takeaway for me has been the realization that CT is one big family. That won’t end with the campaign. We will continue to share that bond regardless of today’s outcome.
The secretary of the state's office unofficial results only had 94 percent of precincts reporting as of 9:30 a.m.
There, Lamont held a slight lead over Stefanowski.
According to the secretary of the state's office, Lamont had 642,976 votes.
Stefanowski had 617,830 votes.
Check the results here.
It was a long night for both candidates.
Election night parties went into the early morning hours of Wednesday and wrapped up shortly before 2 a.m.
Both sides hoped they'd be able to declare victory before they went to bed.
Wednesday morning, however, they continued to hold out hope.
Channel 3 was told that the Democrats will make an announcement sometime in the morning.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Campaign 2018.
(1) comment
Looks like that #bluewave washed the red tide out to sea! Time to put drumpftler and the rest of the bigots in jail.
#Warren/Schultz2020 #bluewave #resist #notmypresident #metoo
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.