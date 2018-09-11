WINDSOR LOCKS (WFSB) -- Many eyes here in the state are tracking Florence closely.
With more than a million people being evacuated, there are dozens of local college students that are caught in this storm and many of them are trying to make it back home.
On Tuesday, about 48 hours before Florence is set to make landfall, flights are already starting to fill up. So, everyone we met today was so grateful to make it on board.
Jake Gelhaus goes to school at Coastal Carolina University and on Tuesday he was back in CT, hugging his mom.
He flew back to ride out Florence from the comfort of his home in Woodstock.
When he left, Gelhaus says the winds started to pick up and it was getting a little cooler, but no other signs that a dangerous storm was heading his way.
Getting a last minute ticket back home was not easy.
Spirit Airlines was providing direct flights from Myrtle Beach.
Charlotte was the second closest airport serving Bradley and travelers we spoke with say flights out of both cities were packed.
Another difficulty over the last 24 hours for those in South Carolina was getting essentials as many stores were closed and even if the store was open, supplies and food were scarce.
“We had to leave 5 or 6 hours early just for our flight and we showed up and everything was closed, because of evacuations. We couldn’t eat anything. There was a 15-minute wait at the convenience store just to get a snack,” said Gelhaus.
Families were waiting for loved ones at the airport all day on Tuesday as they were flying in from the Carolinas.
"It's been a month and haven't seen his face, this isn't the way I wanted to see his face, but I just can't wait to see him," said Darlene Candela.
Candela waited for her son to get off the plane. Her son, Pasquale, was dropped off at Coastal Carolina University a month ago.
"He called with panic the first day, this is his first year," said Candela.
Pasquale said many stores were closed and the ones that were open were out of supplies and food.
"I'm happy we caught a flight t the right time, it was good timing," said Pasquale.
The board at Bradley showed no delays or cancellations yet, so everyone on these flights will be home before things really start to get hectic down south.
