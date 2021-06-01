NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A major construction project will close a portion of a busy street in New Haven until about the end of the year.
South Frontage Road will be closed between College and Church streets for about 5 months, the city announced.
The road is a major outbound route from the medical district and downtown New Haven to Interstates 91 and 95.
The construction is part of the city's Downtown Crossing corridor project.
The road will be raised approximately 8 feet.
Barriers will be put up on College Street and Congress Avenue to slow traffic.
More on the project can be read here.
