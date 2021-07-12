SOUTH GLASTONBURY, Ct. (WFSB) – A popular farm in South Glastonbury lost its entire pumpkin crop from the storms.
Brook overflowed. Bringing sand and water over the pumpkin crop at Cavanna Farms.
John Cavanna said this would have produced thousands of pumpkins, but now they’ll be lucky if they can “The rain was just too much to handle it breached the berm,” said Cavanna.
The farm has been around for 120 years, and each season brings new activity.
One of the most popular seasons is pumpkin season, but that may look different this year.
Cavanna stated it “flooded the field all the way up to this road here. So these were all underwater for over a day.”
Replanting the crop isn’t an option, Cavanna said the ground is too wet and it’s now covered in sand, plus the pumpkins wouldn’t be ready on time.
“No one’s buying pumpkins in November,” he stated.
Despite the ruined crop and flooded field, Cavanna said they’ll still have a fun fall on the farm. “Sometimes you get lucky. Sometimes you don’t, so you just have to be prepared for it. You can’t put all your preverbal eggs in one basket, and we don’t. So it’s a hit, but we’ll recover.”
Cavanna said they still plan to have all the fall activities here, and will hopefully someway be able to get pumpkins.
