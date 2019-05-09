(WFSB) -- A type of three-drawer dressers sold online at Walmart, Target, and Amazon are being recalled.
South Shore Furniture is recalling its Libra 3-drawer chest of drawers, following the death of a 2-year-old.
The company said the recalled chests are unstable if they’re not anchored to the wall, which could cause them to tip over.
Consumers are being urged to stop using any recalled chest that isn’t properly anchored to the wall.
The chests being recalled were sold online from Oct. 2009 through July 2018 for about $60.
Consumers who contact South Shore have the following options:
- Consumers can receive a full refund with free pick-up of the Chest;
- Consumers can also remove the drawer slides from one side of the Chest and receive packaging along with a prepaid shipping label from the company to mail in the drawer slides for a full refund; or
- Consumers can receive a free tip-over restraint kit and can request a one-time free in-home installation of the kit.
Customers should contact South Shore at 855-215-4932 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.
For more information on the model numbers and contact information, click here.
