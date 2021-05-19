SOUTH WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - Several fire departments responded to a house fire in South Windham overnight.
The fire marshal said it broke out on the second floor of a two-story home on Windham Road.
Reports came in around 1 a.m.
Everyone inside was able to safely get out.
No injuries were reported.
Three people needed help from the American Red Cross.
The Cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department, along with departments from South Windham, Windham Center, North Windham, Willimantic, Franklin, and Yantic, provided mutual aid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.