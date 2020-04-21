SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Do you have a growing number of bottles and cans sitting in your garage?
While bottle redemption at most grocery stores are closed, there are still some businesses that are taking cans.
The South Windsor Bottle and Can Redemption Center is open for business and they’re seeing a lot of customers.
“Very hectic, very busy. We’re seeing a lot of new faces from customers who usually go to the grocery store. They are thankful we are open, a lot of places aren’t open,” said Priyal Garala.
Owner Priyal Garala says his workers are taking the proper safety precautions.
“All my guys are wearing PEE, masks, gloves, keeping the place sanitary as much as possible,” Garala said.
A lot of grocery stores and package stores aren’t accepting empty beverage containers and that’s because the state’s “Bottle Bill” has been suspended.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is allowing retailers to no accept cans and bottles and a violation notice won’t be issues.
That has been extended until April 30.
It’s up to each store if they want to accept containers at this time.
Channel 3 reached out to DEEP to see if they expect the state to halt the 5 cent per can fee, but they didn’t know at this time.
The process in South Windsor is easy. You drive up, sort your items, and get paid for what you bring.
“We want to help people. They want to get money and to keep the house clean. Grocery stores are closed, so we want to give them an option to recycle their bottles,” Garala said.
They also have a location in Windsor that’s also open.
For a full list of redemption centers across the state, click here. You’re advised to call ahead to see if the center is open or closed.
