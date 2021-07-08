SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - As more severe weather approaches, the town of South Windsor has declared a state of emergency.
Town Manager Michael Maniscalco made the announcement Thursday afternoon.
The decision comes as the town continues to clean up from storm damage from earlier this week.
There's also a threat for more severe weather Thursday and later this week as Tropical Storm Elsa continues to barrel up the east coast.
Public works crews have responded to more than 125 trouble spots across town.
Flooding due to additional rain also remains a concern.
The town also has a temporary debris site on Burgess Road. Residents are asked to call 860-648-6366 for hours of operation.
