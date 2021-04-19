SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters helped free a worker from a trash compactor in South Windsor.
The South Windsor Fire Department said it responded to the Aldi distribution center on Rye Street on Sunday night.
Firefighters said the person had his foot stuck between a 4x4 constructed pallet and a steel compact plate.
Rescue crews, after ensuring the machine was off, freed the patient after about 15 minutes.
They said the man was hurt, but the injuries were considered non-life-threatening.
