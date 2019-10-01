SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – South Windsor’s Haunted Torch Walk has been canceled due to concerns over Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
The South Windsor Police Department said due to the EEE concerns during the evening hours, they do not want community members to attend the event.
The event wasn’t scheduled to take place for a few weeks, but the set up for the event would have to begin immediately.
The police department says they don’t want the volunteers to be at risk.
Police are hoping the event will be able to take place again next year.
