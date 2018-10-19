SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - If you are looking for a great family activity that will scare your pants off without breaking the bank, you may want to swing by South Windsor this weekend.
The town’s Haunted Torch Walk is Saturday night!
At the Haunted Torch Walk just about everything is scary, except the price of admission.
A few hundred terrifying friends are ready to welcome you to South Windsor.
The Haunted Torch Walk promises to be a scary good time.
“You’ll see a slight glow and then the fun begins,” said Corporal Rondal Littell, South Windsor Police.
Corporal Ronald Littell of the South Windsor Police Department dreamt up this nightmare scene in 2012.
“I wanted something that would bring the communities together and all the families and stuff and make it reasonably cheap to go through,” said Littell.
The event has grown bigger and scarier every single year.
“The goblins and creatures are out in the woods,” Littell said.
In 2017, more than 2,000 people walked through the mile-long haunted trail surrounded on all sides by sheer terror.
“Even here, our guides who take our tours through, they can go through ten times and the eleventh time they’re still jumping and even though they know it’s coming up they still jump,” Littell said.
This frightening story has a happy ending.
Every penny raised from the $5 admission fee supports charities, and last year the total was downright “boo-tiful,” more than $10,000.
All thanks to hundreds of volunteers.
“It shows other towns in the state of Connecticut that if the community comes together this is what can happen,” said Littell. If you want to bring your family, come out to South Windsor High School between 6 and 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Volunteers will take you to and from the park.
Admission is $5 dollars and it is very scary so it may not be a good idea for small children especially after dark.
