SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Very soon you may need to be in your 20s if you want to buy cigarettes in South Windsor.
Town leaders there are looking into joining a long list of Connecticut communities that are raising the minimum age to purchase nicotine products.
Everyone knows smoking is bad for you, but experts say the stakes are higher for young people.
More and more Connecticut towns are looking into making it illegal for teens to buy cigarettes and other nicotine products.
Hartford Healthcare addiction medicine Doctor J. Craig Allen believes it's a positive trend.
“One of the things raising the smoking age is it takes the cigarettes and it takes the nicotine products out of the hands of high school seniors,” said Allen.
Hartford leaders recently raised the minimum age to buy nicotine products from 18 to 21.
Now communities like Bloomfield, Wallingford, and East Hartford are exploring similar moves.
Allen says the change could save lives.
“People who develop substance use disorders, tobacco use disorders included. The majority, ninety percent of them started using before the age of 18,” Allen said.
Allen says the reason teens are so vulnerable to addictive drugs is their brains are usually not fully formed.
Monday night, South Windsor became the latest town to look into the change, but not everyone is convinced it's wise.
“I think it should be 18 if you can fight a war you should be able to smoke,” said Kenny Young.
Kenny Young feels the change would be unfair and also unfairly harm local businesses.
“It would definitely hurt South Windsor because they would go to Manchester or they'd go to Windsor right on the other side of the river,” said Young.
Allen understands that concern and hopes state legislators raise the minimum age to buy nicotine products from 18 to 21 throughout all of Connecticut.
“If we can across the state prevent kids from getting access to their 21 years of age or older we are going to have a significant impact not just on smoking cigarettes and the use of nicotine but also of other substances.
