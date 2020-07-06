SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A 2 month long investigation into a man in South Windsor led to his arrest on drug charges.
Police said 60-year-old Gentleman Bozeman sold cocaine to an undercover officer on three separate occasions.
The sales happened in May and June.
On July 2, investigators said they executed a search and seizure warrant at Bozeman's home on Pleasant Valley Road.
They said they found 45 grams of cocaine, cutting agents, drug packaging materials and about $1,600 in cash.
Bozeman was taken into custody without incident on three arrest warrants.
He was charged with sale of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, operation of a drug factory, possession with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance.
He was release on a $20,000 surety bond and given a court date of Aug. 13 in Manchester.
