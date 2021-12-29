SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB)- On Tuesday, South Windsor Police Department arrested Victor Matos, 46, after a domestic violence incident.
Matos struck the female victim several times in the face during an argument.
Matos was given a misdemeanor and released on the scene on a $5,000 non-surety bond.
He is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday.
