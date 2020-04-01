SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man in South Windsor faces charges for violating a protective order twice.
According to South Windsor police, 31-year-old Jody Maura turned himself in on Tuesday.
They said he went to the address of a protected party.
After his release on a $1,000 bond, police said he sent the victim several text messages.
The victim also reported that she again saw Maura on her property, which police deemed as another violation of the protective order and the condition of his release.
Maura was arrested at his house this time.
He was was hit with a $50,000 bond, which he posted.
He faced a judge on Wednesday morning in Hartford.
