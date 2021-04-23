MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester police have arrested a man in connection to trafficking large amounts of marijuana.
On April 16, the East Central Narcotics Task Force conducted a search and seizure warrant at a home on Skyline Drive in South Windsor.
During the search warrant executive, approximately four pound of marijuana and approximately $15,000 were seized.
The resident of the home, Philip Brown, was arrested and charged with several drug charges and risk of injury to a child.
He posted a $100,000 bond and will appear in court in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.