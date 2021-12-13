HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man arrested in connection with the death of his wife is now charged with murder.

Tahj Hutchinson, 22, of South Windsor, admitted when he was arrested earlier this year that he was involved in the death of 30-year-old Jessica Edwards.

When investigators first started on the case, Hutchinson was only charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Over the weekend, the court system confirmed that his charges were upgraded to murder, risk of injury to a child and tampering with evidence.

He's due in court on Monday morning.

Edwards' body was found in a park in East Hartford on May 21. She had been reported missing two weeks beforehand.

According to Hutchinson's arrest warrant, he and Edwards had a fight on May 9. Edwards disappeared the next day.

Police said they utilized cell phone data to pinpoint where Hutchinson went that day and that's how they found the location of Edwards' body.