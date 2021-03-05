CAMBRIDGE, MA (WFSB) - A South Windsor man has died after a construction site in Massachusetts collapsed.
It happened around 8:25 Tuesday morning.
According to a preliminary report by the Middlesex County District Attorney's office, 56-year-old Christopher Stuck was in the process of removing metal railings from a stairway that was located on the fourth floor of a parking garage when the collapse occurred.
Stuck had fallen and was pinned between the fallen stairways and the second floor.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 41-year-old male construction worker was critically injured in the collapse and remains hospitalized.
Officials say that the two men were helping restore the parking garage at the time of the collapse.
No foul play is suspected.
This is an active and open investigation.
OSHA is also conducting their own independent investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.