SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The Town of South Windsor addressed what happened to a Black Lives Matter painting that was on the front driveway of the Town Hall.
A news conference happened at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Back in June, a local group called South Windsor Black Lives Matter organized a couple of demonstrations in town, according to Mayor Andrew Paterna.
Paterna said he met with the group and agreed to plans to develop a mural.
The mural was added on June 12.
"I take full responsibility for that decision," Paterna said. "I did not talk with other Town Council members and the town manager was not involved in making this decision."
He said the town has no formal process for approving that type of mural.
Paterna apologized to anyone who may have been offended by his decision to add it.
"I ask you to understand the intense emotions and sense of urgency that existed as we watched on TV the video of George Floyd killed by [Minneapolis] police officers," he said. "These were not normal circumstances and I hope you can view the situation in the context of the national emergency that we had during that time."
Paterna called on the Town Council to establish a formal process for the approval of artwork or murals requested by town-based groups.
He also called upon the town and residents to come together to have a discussion of social equality and racial injustice.
The mayor revealed during the news conference that someone vandalized the painting.
He asked that whoever did it come forward and offer an apology.
