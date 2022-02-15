SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – A mother in South Windsor is facing charges after her 4-year-old son ate THC edibles, police said.
Authorities say the child ate several edibles that he found in an open trash can in the bedroom he shares with his mother.
“The juvenile was transported to the hospital and released shortly thereafter with no significant injuries,” South Windsor police said.
Jenna Sullivan, 36, was arrested and released on a $5,000 bond.
She is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on March 3.
