WFSB – South Windsor Native Jack Hathaway always dreamed of going to space.
“I was about three minutes of when I first had the thought that I wanted to go to space. I might’ve been four minutes,” says Hathaway.
He now has the chance to go to space.
He is now one of ten people selected for NASA’s 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class. He is a part of the first new class in four years and beat more than 12,000 applicants.
He is currently in Virginia Beach, but his military career took him all around the world as a pilot.
Hathaway is a U.S. Navy Commander and flew during operation Enduring Freedom. He also completed exercises and events in the Western Pacific, North Atlantic, and Mediterranean Regions.
Hathaway will be starting a two-year program in Texas before becoming an astronaut.
The training includes spacewalk, flying aircrafts, interacting with artificial intelligence, and understanding systems onboard the international space station.
“Obviously, you can’t just pullover on the side of the road and call for a tow truck when you’re up in orbit. So, you got to have that stuff down. You got to know how to fix it,” says Hathaway.
Hathaway says he is proud to represent his home state.
“How proud I am of representing my home state of Connecticut? I’m super proud. Connecticut is a great state. I loved growing up there,” Hathaway says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.