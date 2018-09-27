The South Windsor Police Dept. welcomed a new resident on Wednesday.
Officers were called to a home where a woman had gone into active labor.
Officer Scott Madore arrived at the home within minutes and delivered a healthy baby girl, police said in a press release.
Mom and baby were taken to an area hospital and are reported to be doing well.
