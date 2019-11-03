SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The South Windsor Parks and Recreation building will be closed for repairs and inspection for a few days after a gas explosion Sunday morning, fire officials said.
According to the South Windsor Fire Department, nobody was hurt in the incident.
Officials say firefighters were dispatched to the building around 8:21 a.m. for a reported fire alarm.
Crews discovered a natural gas explosion happened in the boiler room. There was no smoke or fire along with the explosion.
The South Windsor Fire Department, South Windsor Fire Marshal's Office, the Town Manager, Eversource, and the Building Department investigated the building and found no structural damage.
Anyone with scheduling or program concerns is asked to contact South Windsor Parks and Recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.