SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – South Windsor Police arrested a juvenile following a threat that was made on social media against a school on Friday.
Officers said a male juvenile, from Hartford, was arrested and charged with first degree threatening on Friday.
South Windsor Police said the minor is not a current student of the school system.
South Windsor Police posted a statement on Facebook saying they have been investigating the threat since it was made late Friday night.
Police said they will continue to have a presence at the high school to "help ease concerns of the 1400 students and staff," concluding the statement with, "we take the security of our schools very seriously and work closely with school administrators to create a safe and welcoming environment.
Channel 3 is waiting on a statement from the Superintendent.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
