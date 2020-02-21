SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man from Hartford faces charges for trying to take pictures of a girl in a changing room.
According to police, Epifanio Mendez, 43, viewed and tried to record the juvenile girl at Plato's Closet in South Windsor.
The incident happened on Jan. 26.
Police said following Mendez's arrest, they seized his phone and digitally analyzed it for any evidence on that case and others.
During the analysis, they said they found a 45 second recording of a second victim, which was also taken at Plato's Closet. She was an adult.
The video showed her from an adjacent changing room at the store while she was trying on clothing, police said.
An arrest warrant was sought.
Police said Mendez turned himself in on Friday morning.
He was charged with voyeurism.
He was held on a $10,000 bond and given a court date of Friday at Manchester Superior Court.
