SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – South Windsor Police are currently investigating a threatening social media post that mentions one of the town schools.
South Windsor Police posted a statement on Facebook saying they have been investigating the threat since it was made late Friday night.
Police say they are in contact with the schools and have interviewed the juvenile who made the post.
According to police, the juvenile is not a South Windsor student.
Channel 3 is waiting on a statement from the Superintendent.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
