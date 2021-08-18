SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking to question a man about the reported sexual assault of a teenage girl at a store in South Windsor.
Wednesday morning, they released a surveillance photo of the man.
Police said the man was seen on Aug. 6 around 6 p.m. walking into the Target on Buckland Hills Drive.
They said he aimlessly walked through several aisles and looked like he was recording females with his phone as he touched himself.
The man then approached a 17-year-old girl and again appeared to be "gratifying" himself. When the victim walked to another aisle, she was groped from behind, according to police.
The man was confronted by the victim and fled the store.
He is described as being in his early 20s to mid-30s and standing about 5'11" tall.
If anyone recognizes the man, they're asked to call South Windsor police at 860-644-2551.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.