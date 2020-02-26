SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – South Windsor Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery of a gas station.
The armed robbery took place at the Valero Gas Station on Sullivan Avenue around 8:17 p.m.
Police said the suspect attempted to open the register on his own as the clerk was in another area of the store.
When the clerk returned, the suspect displayed a gun, then ran back to his car and fled east on Rye Street.
Police said the suspect is described as a man wearing a black sweatshirt with an orange/red ski mask and was driving a dark colored sedan.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact South Windsor police.
