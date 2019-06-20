SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- South Windsor police are searching for two suspects who stole someone’s car on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said it happened around 2:30 p.m. on Chapel Road, in the St. Marc Circle condo complex.
One male suspect exited a black Acura 4-door sedan and demanded the victim’s car.
He then drove away in the victim’s car, while the second suspect followed behind in the Acura.
Police said the victim’s car got a flat tire as the suspects fled, and was found on I-291 a short time later.
The suspect’s Acura has a smaller spare tire on the right front wheel, and has rear passenger door damage.
It also has heavily tinted windows.
The suspects were described as being dark skinned and wearing hooded sweatshirts.
One of them had a silver handgun.
Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the area.
Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 644-2551.
