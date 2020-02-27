SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The search is on for a man police said tried to rob a gas station in South Windsor.
Thursday, they released surveillance photos of the suspect.
The attempted robbery happened at the Valero Gas Station on Sullivan Avenue Wednesday around 8:15 p.m.
The suspect entered the building and wore an orange ski mask, a black hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.
The clerk wasn't present behind the county, so the suspect went there and tried to open the register on his own.
When the clerk returned, police said he brandished a silver firearm and ran out of the front door without taking anything.
Police said the suspect fled in a black four-door sedan that headed eastbound on Rye Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Windsor police at 860-644-2551.
