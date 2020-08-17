SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The search is on for whoever defaced a Black Lives Matter painting in front of the South Windsor Town Hall.
Police on Monday released surveillance photos of the suspect and the suspect's car.
The incident happened on Aug. 12 around 11:45 p.m.
The suspect covered the painting in white paint.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Linda Hernando at 860-644-1551.
Last week, South Windsor Mayor Andrew Paterna briefly addressed the Black Lives Matter painting, which he said he approved without the consent of other town officials.
He also said that whoever vandalized the painting should come forward and offer an apology.
