SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – The South Windsor Police Department had a huge surprise for a lucky little girl.
Emmie, a South Windsor resident, turned 4-years-old on Thursday.
She passes the police headquarters on her way to school, but on her birthday, her mom pulled into the parking lot for a special surprise.
The officers surprised with a small birthday party.
Emmie was greeted by several officers, flashing lights, and School Resource Officer Tina Roy.
Everyone sang Happy Birthday to Emmie before she got a few presents, as well as a tour of the police department.
Happy Birthday, Emmie!
