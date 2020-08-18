SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - An ATM scam in South Windsor has prompted a warning from police.
According to the South Windsor Police Department, suspects have been using Santander Bank ATMs to fraudulently withdraw cash with fake debit cards.
South Windsor has a Santander branch located at 1765 Ellington Rd.
"Since we have a branch in town, we are asking any citizen using their ATM to use caution when withdrawing money," police said. "Santander's fraud investigators are aware and are currently investigating."
Police said that if people believe they were a victim of fraud or have any information regarding suspicious activity at the ATM, they should immediately contact them.
